Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Short Interest Update

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the January 30th total of 3,720,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 488,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. ZIX has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $11.15.

In other news, VP Kelly P. Haggerty sold 26,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $242,726.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Spurr sold 46,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $424,218.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,677.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ZIX by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ZIX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ZIX in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in ZIX by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIX in the 4th quarter worth $9,153,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZIXI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen set a $9.00 target price on shares of ZIX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of ZIX from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

