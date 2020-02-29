ZMINE (ZMN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $195,115.00

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. During the last week, ZMINE has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZMINE has a market cap of $195,115.00 and approximately $164.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZMINE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006356 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00038454 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00426075 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 162.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008841 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011649 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012480 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001697 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZMINE Profile

ZMINE is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,363,840 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,968,973 tokens. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com.

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

