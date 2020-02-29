Zoomba 24-Hour Volume Hits $8.00 (ZBA)

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded 139% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One Zoomba coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Crex24, Graviex and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Zoomba has traded 130.9% higher against the dollar. Zoomba has a market cap of $1,706.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zoomba alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00349404 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010818 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00020304 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000873 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Zoomba Profile

Zoomba (CRYPTO:ZBA) is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 24,703,253 coins and its circulating supply is 24,697,826 coins. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin. Zoomba’s official website is zoombacoin.com.

Zoomba Coin Trading

Zoomba can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoomba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zoomba using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zoomba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zoomba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.