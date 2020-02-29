ZPER (ZPR) Price Down 18.9% This Week

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. ZPER has a total market cap of $703,195.00 and $218.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZPER token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, HitBTC, Coinsuper and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, ZPER has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006378 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00038454 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00426075 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 162.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008841 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011649 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012470 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001727 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZPER Token Profile

ZPR is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,309,948,310 tokens. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BitForex, HitBTC, Coinsuper, Allbit and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

