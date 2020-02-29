ZrCoin Market Capitalization Hits $6.50 Million (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and approximately $110,656.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZrCoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00016389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and Tidex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.19 or 0.02447585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00224614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00049395 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128508 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,601 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io.

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

