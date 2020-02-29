ZumCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $513,915.00 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $513,915.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

