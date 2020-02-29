Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the January 30th total of 2,320,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZUMZ shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

ZUMZ opened at $26.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Zumiez has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $35.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $264.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.86 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.80%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zumiez will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 16,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $583,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,653,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,590,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,136 shares of company stock valued at $5,464,243. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,578 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 616.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

