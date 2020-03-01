-$0.02 EPS Expected for Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Precision Drilling.

PDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 53,250.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 31,418 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 590.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 47,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 40,738 shares during the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDS opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.93. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $341.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.00 and a beta of 2.46.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

