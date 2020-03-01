-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Tactile Systems Technology posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCMD. BTIG Research restated a “positive” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Tactile Systems Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $160,302.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,626.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $143,250.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,436,128.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,122 shares of company stock worth $1,135,631 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $50.41 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $75.74. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 90.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average is $55.79.

Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

