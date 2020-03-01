-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.10). Airgain posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Get Airgain alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIRG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Airgain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Airgain from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airgain has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 63,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airgain stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.90 and a beta of 1.91. Airgain has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airgain (AIRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.