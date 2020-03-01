$0.11 EPS Expected for Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) will announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Jeld-Wen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Jeld-Wen reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jeld-Wen.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on JELD shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JELD traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.80. The stock had a trading volume of 891,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,343. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.99. Jeld-Wen has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

