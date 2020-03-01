$0.12 EPS Expected for Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) to announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Hostess Brands posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $216.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.66 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

TWNK traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,017,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.72. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 500,000 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,307,348 shares of company stock worth $18,533,779 over the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 2,881.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth $117,000.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

