-$0.13 EPS Expected for Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) to post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nexa Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.07). Nexa Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexa Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nexa Resources.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $585.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.00 million. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%.

NEXA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXA. Capital International Investors grew its position in Nexa Resources by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,831,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,611,000 after buying an additional 1,884,631 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $568,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nexa Resources by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 53,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nexa Resources by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 40,744 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Nexa Resources by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

NEXA opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86. Nexa Resources has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 6%. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.22%.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

