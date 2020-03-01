-$0.13 EPS Expected for Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) to report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Viking Therapeutics.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VKTX shares. ValuEngine lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 120,664 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,155,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,228. The company has a market capitalization of $432.48 million, a P/E ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $11.03.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.