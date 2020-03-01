-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Centogene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Centogene will report full year earnings of ($4.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($3.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.09). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Centogene.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($14.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($19.13) by $4.68. The business had revenue of $12.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million.

CNTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Centogene in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Centogene in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Centogene in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Centogene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centogene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,986,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centogene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Centogene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Centogene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNTG stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,979. Centogene has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $15.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

