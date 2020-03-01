$0.22 EPS Expected for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.23. First Financial Northwest posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Financial Northwest.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 16.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFNW. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 2,387.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.93% of the company’s stock.

FFNW opened at $13.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $17.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Northwest (FFNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.