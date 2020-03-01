$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Capstar Financial posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 million.

CSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut Capstar Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Capstar Financial stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.16. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

In other news, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $33,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,796,827.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 11.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Capstar Financial in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

