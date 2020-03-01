$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tallgrass Energy’s earnings. Tallgrass Energy posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tallgrass Energy.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,985,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023,031 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 909.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,919,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838,418 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,771,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,760 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 8,694.5% during the 4th quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 3,078,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,072 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 501.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,870,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,600 shares during the period. 55.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TGE opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Tallgrass Energy has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.92.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

