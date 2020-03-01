$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Grupo Supervielle’s earnings. Grupo Supervielle reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Grupo Supervielle.

SUPV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 254.3% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 161,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 24.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 36,782 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the second quarter worth $169,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 181.6% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 71.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

SUPV stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. Grupo Supervielle has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $244.79 million, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

