$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Diversified Healthcare Trust reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Diversified Healthcare Trust.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $6.29. 4,241,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,131. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

