$0.36 EPS Expected for Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yirendai’s earnings. Yirendai posted earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yirendai will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.14 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yirendai.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Yirendai from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Yirendai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Yirendai from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.20 to $3.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.54.

Shares of YRD opened at $4.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $398.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Yirendai has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yirendai by 2,161.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 335,065 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yirendai during the third quarter worth approximately $760,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yirendai by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 63,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 39,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yirendai by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Yirendai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Yirendai Company Profile

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

