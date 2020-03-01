-$0.38 EPS Expected for MorphoSys AG Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MOR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MorphoSys AG Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MOR) to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MorphoSys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.33). MorphoSys posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MorphoSys will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MorphoSys.

Separately, Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MOR opened at $26.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.57. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $37.96.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

