$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.44. Investar posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Investar had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.21 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISTR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Investar from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

In related news, Director Andrew C. Nelson purchased 6,000 shares of Investar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,495 shares of company stock worth $148,755. 9.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Investar by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Investar during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Investar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Investar by 129,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Investar by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $21.36. The stock had a trading volume of 29,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,420. Investar has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $247.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.26%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

