$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) will report $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Acushnet reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $368.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.41.

Shares of GOLF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.45. The company had a trading volume of 625,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,493. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average is $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,124,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,531,000 after buying an additional 170,403 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 386.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after buying an additional 157,426 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 362.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 157,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1,505.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 161,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 151,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

