-$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) to report ($0.49) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.50). Arcus Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($1.97). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arcus Biosciences.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCUS. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 549.9% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 101,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 86,176 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 457.4% during the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,672,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $15.22. 287,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,438. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

