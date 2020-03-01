$0.50 EPS Expected for First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.48. First Hawaiian reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FHB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $100,901.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,165.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 2,019.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

