$0.63 EPS Expected for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) will announce earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Park Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 10.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of NYSE PK traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.26. 7,005,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,665. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $33.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

