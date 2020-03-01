$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) to report $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Regency Centers reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $280.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

REG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank lowered Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NYSE REG opened at $57.44 on Friday. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $55.45 and a 52 week high of $70.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 64.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

