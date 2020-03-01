0x (ZRX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $142.13 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 1st. 0x has a market cap of $142.13 million and $19.68 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0x has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 0x token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, OTCBTC, Bithumb and Fatbtc.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.15 or 0.02637770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00220565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00045244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00132171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 626,286,727 tokens. The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Crex24, Liqui, Bitbns, Bittrex, Cobinhood, Coinone, Gate.io, BitMart, FCoin, AirSwap, Gatecoin, Vebitcoin, C2CX, Mercatox, OTCBTC, DigiFinex, OKEx, Zebpay, CoinTiger, BitBay, IDEX, Ethfinex, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tokenomy, ABCC, Poloniex, Huobi, Koinex, HitBTC, Independent Reserve, Fatbtc, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Iquant, WazirX, Upbit, GOPAX, Livecoin, ZB.COM, Binance, Kucoin, Bithumb, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

