0xcert Hits Market Capitalization of $711,064.00 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. 0xcert has a total market cap of $711,064.00 and $120,321.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 35.8% lower against the US dollar. One 0xcert token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00055638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00482903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $551.94 or 0.06397230 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00065455 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030342 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005768 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011634 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 499,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,426,335 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert.

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

