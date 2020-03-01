0xcert Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitForex and IDEX. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $744,472.00 and $106,703.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00053503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00482079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $546.21 or 0.06336379 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00063918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029956 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005730 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011601 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 499,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,426,335 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

