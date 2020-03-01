$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will announce sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the highest is $1.49 billion. Olin posted sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full year sales of $6.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Olin.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Olin had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OLN. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.46.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. Olin has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.87 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $63,189,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Olin by 3,589.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 857,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after purchasing an additional 834,168 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,452,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Olin by 427.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 491,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 641,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 796.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 480,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 426,518 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olin (OLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.