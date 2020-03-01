$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) will post sales of $1.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.53 billion. Mosaic reported sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full-year sales of $8.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $9.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. CIBC assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Mosaic by 19.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mosaic by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,103,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,120,000 after purchasing an additional 521,591 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mosaic by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,344,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,298,000 after purchasing an additional 364,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,538,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,607,000 after purchasing an additional 133,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $64,112,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $31.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

