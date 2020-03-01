$116.27 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will report sales of $116.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.80 million and the lowest is $115.80 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted sales of $119.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $612.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $595.30 million to $626.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $783.57 million, with estimates ranging from $767.40 million to $797.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $122.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPBI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

PPBI stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average is $31.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.18. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $34.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Tom Rice sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $203,069.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Porcelli sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $109,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,314,000 after buying an additional 843,759 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,144,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,593,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,511,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,289,000 after buying an additional 128,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 883,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,819,000 after buying an additional 125,525 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

