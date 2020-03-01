12,025 Shares in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Bought by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,406,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $929,344,000 after buying an additional 821,079 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Allegion by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 232,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,114,000 after buying an additional 42,574 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $114.99 on Friday. Allegion PLC has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.77 and its 200-day moving average is $115.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Allegion had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 67.06%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

Allegion declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $472,244.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total transaction of $5,528,814.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,088,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

