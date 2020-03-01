$129.43 Million in Sales Expected for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will report sales of $129.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.20 million to $130.70 million. Myers Industries posted sales of $138.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year sales of $526.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $521.30 million to $529.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $544.01 million, with estimates ranging from $534.13 million to $548.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Myers Industries.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,616,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,962,000 after purchasing an additional 278,997 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 619.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 173,319 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 426.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 153,188 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 277,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 63,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 275,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 56,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYE opened at $13.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Myers Industries has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The company has a market cap of $483.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.57.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myers Industries (MYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.