$130,000.00 in Sales Expected for Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) to announce $130,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Celsion’s earnings. Celsion also reported sales of $130,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year sales of $510,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $510,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $500,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Celsion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

CLSN opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $28.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.98. Celsion has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 370.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,722 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.35% of Celsion worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

