131,194 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Purchased by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 131,194 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HPE opened at $12.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $17.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.

In other news, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $1,056,096.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $147,154.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,022. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

