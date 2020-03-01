13,464 Shares in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock traded up $5.55 on Friday, reaching $113.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,615. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.90 and a 52-week high of $124.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.44.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $3,261,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $937,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,900,567 over the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGEN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Seattle Genetics to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

