$135.54 Million in Sales Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will announce $135.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $137.81 million and the lowest is $135.00 million. Semtech posted sales of $160.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year sales of $545.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $544.50 million to $547.32 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $584.06 million, with estimates ranging from $541.17 million to $609.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.15 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.18. Semtech has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.35.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,088,124.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,340.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,615. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,375,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,651,000 after purchasing an additional 59,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 976,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,641,000 after buying an additional 98,332 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 577,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,543,000 after buying an additional 374,617 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 567,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,034,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 540,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,578,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

