13,771 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Bought by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.72.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $71.46 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $68.50 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

