$139.34 Million in Sales Expected for Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) will report sales of $139.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Secureworks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.05 million. Secureworks posted sales of $130.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Secureworks will report full year sales of $550.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $549.83 million to $550.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $583.34 million, with estimates ranging from $576.00 million to $590.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Secureworks.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.12 million. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Secureworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Secureworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68. Secureworks has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Secureworks in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Secureworks by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Secureworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Secureworks by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Secureworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

