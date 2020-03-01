$152.40 Million in Sales Expected for Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) to announce $152.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $153.50 million and the lowest is $151.60 million. Trustmark posted sales of $149.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $623.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $617.20 million to $629.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $640.00 million, with estimates ranging from $629.00 million to $654.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Trustmark’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TRMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Trustmark by 10.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Trustmark by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Trustmark by 1.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Trustmark by 5.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Trustmark by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. Trustmark has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $36.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 37.55%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

