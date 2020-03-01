16,383 Shares in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.75.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.57 per share, with a total value of $80,570.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LOPE traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.68. The stock had a trading volume of 919,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.43. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $213.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.98 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

