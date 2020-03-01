$19.85 Million in Sales Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) to report sales of $19.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.50 million to $27.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $8.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $111.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.10 million to $240.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $75.14 million, with estimates ranging from $37.10 million to $124.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.37. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.12% and a negative return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on SGMO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $8.53 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $772.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1,621.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

