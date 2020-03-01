1irstcoin (FST) Hits Market Cap of $38.33 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $38.33 million and approximately $62,537.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00011060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Instant Bitex and Token Store. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00719941 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00017407 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000069 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,865,888 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

