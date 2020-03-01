1irstcoin Price Up 7% Over Last Week (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. One 1irstcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00011047 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Instant Bitex and Token Store. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $38.01 million and approximately $62,107.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.43 or 0.00711590 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00016967 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,865,888 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

