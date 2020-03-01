1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) will announce earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for 1st Source’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. 1st Source reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that 1st Source will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 1st Source.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 1st Source in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in 1st Source by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in 1st Source by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. 70.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRCE traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.05. 79,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,806. 1st Source has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $53.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average of $48.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

