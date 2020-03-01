$2.03 EPS Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will report earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the highest is $2.13. Mesa Laboratories posted earnings of $1.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $7.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $9.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.94). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $31.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MLAB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.67.

MLAB stock traded down $7.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.29. The company had a trading volume of 63,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,241. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $181.21 and a 1 year high of $271.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.65 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

In other news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.31, for a total transaction of $1,884,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,265,510.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.02, for a total transaction of $435,746.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,648,752.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,698 shares of company stock worth $5,378,597 in the last 90 days. 10.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $567,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 16.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 45.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 15.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

