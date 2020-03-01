20,790 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Purchased by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,527 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509,619 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,036,000 after acquiring an additional 960,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,964,000 after acquiring an additional 896,211 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 9,263.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 409,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 405,197 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Valero Energy stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $62.41 and a 52 week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

